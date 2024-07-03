NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 64-year-old North Andover man is facing charges after state and federal authorities seized explosives and a “vast arsenal of guns” at his home Tuesday, local officials said.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray in a statement said Daniel Medina, 64, lives at 59 Village Green Drive.

Law enforcement agencies started investigating after Medina allegedly set off an explosive that damaged two vehicles, officials said. After the explosion, Tucker and Gray said, Medina allegedly returned to the scene and “apparently to try to conceal the damage with spray paint.”

Officials did not say when or where the explosion happened. When law enforcement entered Medina’s home, though, officials said they found and confiscated 30 guns, large-capacity ammunition feeders, and homemade explosives.

Officials said many of the guns did not contain serial numbers and said Medina’s license to carry weapons expired in 2000.

Tucker and Gray on Wednesday said Medina was charged with five charges in connection with allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing and improperly storing an automatic rifle, and vandalizing property.

Medina pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on July 12.

“We are thankful for the hard work of the officers and assisting agencies involved in this case,” Gray said. “We also appreciate the citizens of North Andover who, despite inconveniences, allowed this investigation to take place without interruption.”

“Anyone who is under the impression that they will not face consequences for illegally stockpiling weapons without a license is absolutely wrong,” Tucker said. “We will continue to prosecute in such cases in order to keep our communities safe.”

