EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday in connection with the shooting of a teenage girl in Easton earlier this month, police said.

Anthony Lopes, of Brockton, is facing new charges after he was previously arrested on gun charges following the Jan. 14 shooting, according to the Easton Police Department.

Police said they found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound at the Avalon Apartments in Easton.

Officers said a car abandoned in the neighborhood after the shooting was traced back to Lopes, who was arrested and arraigned on gun charges in Brockton District Court. At the time, he did not face any charges specifically for the shooting.

He was released on bail with a GPS monitor.

Lopes was taken into custody again in Brockton after officers issued a warrant for his arrest Monday morning, police said.

He was charged with assault and battery with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a large capacity firearm, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Lopes is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Taunton District Court.

