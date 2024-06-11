BOSTON (WHDH) - A 30-year-old Lynnfield man pleaded not guilty Tuesday, hours after his arrest following a shooting on Boston Common that sent one person to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Boston police in a statement said the shooting happened near the Park Street MBTA stop and the Brewer Fountain near 10 p.m. Monday night.

Officers were patrolling nearby, according to police, and spotted multiple people running in different directions after shots rang out.

As officers approached, they saw “a suspicious person running away while clutching the front of his waistband with both hands,” according to police.

“Officers commanded the suspect to stop, but he took flight and a foot chase ensued,” police said.

Boston police said officers saw the fleeing man discard a gun on the ground while running. Police later recovered the gun and took the man into custody.

Police identified the man they arrested as Dana Loder.

Officers found another person near the scene of the shooting suffering from a gunshot wound. In a statement early Tuesday morning, police said the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After remaining in critical condition for several hours, police said Tuesday afternoon that the victim’s injuries were now considered non-life-threatening.

Police said the victim was shot in the back. In total, investigators believe five shots were fired.

Loder was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, second offense; carrying a firearm without a license, second offense; possession of ammunition without an FID Card, and possession of a class B drug (crack cocaine).

While facing weapons charges, Loder has not been directly charged in connection with the shooting.

He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on June 17.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu responded to the shooting on Tuesday, saying this kind of gun violence in Boston is simply unacceptable.

“I’m thankful there wasn’t an even more serious consequence,” Wu said. “Any time there are firearms involved, we know it’s a matter of life and death and we cannot have that kind of violence in the city.”

“So, I’m grateful to all the first responders who worked really quickly to make sure that we could save a life,” Wu continued.

