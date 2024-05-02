BOSTON (WHDH) - A 25-year-old Boston man appeared in court Thursday, one day after his arrest in connection with a shooting last year that injured five people.

Micha Ennis pleaded not guilty to charges including five counts of armed assault with intent to murder. On the subject of bail, a judge agreed with the prosecution and granted a request to set bail at $2 million.

The shooting happened near 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2023 in the area of Stratton Street in Dorchester.

Speaking in court Thursday, the prosecution said Ennis and another man, identified as Gianni Johnson fired indiscriminately at a crowd at the Franklin Field housing complex.

Boston police said officers arrived to find multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The five victims, including three adults and two children, were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Though she survived, prosecutors said one of the injured children, a 15-year-old living with autism, suffered extensive injuries after being shot in the head.

“She has not been able to walk or talk and her chances of any further recovery are close to zero,” one prosecutor said.

Boston police arrested Johnson, 25, on Oct. 2 in Lynn.

Ennis remained at large before law enforcement took him into custody shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Boston police said.

Ennis did not physically enter the courtroom for his arraignment Thursday. Instead he stayed outside the courtroom’s doorway, covering his head with his hood while occasionally waving at his family.

Prosecutors said the shooting was captured on video and in photos shared on social media. Officials said one of the guns used in the shooting was also outfitted with a device allowing it to act like a machine gun.

Where the prosecution laid out its case, the defense pushed back, saying prosecutors’ accusations are not true.

The defense also pushed back on a narrative from the prosecution and from law enforcement that Ennis evaded arrest.

“It’s just a lot of things going on today,” one of Ennis’ family members said outside Suffolk Superior Court. “They were telling lies in court. It was hard to watch. It was hard to see.

“Even the $2 million bail, that’s outrageous,” the family member said. “He’s not a criminal.”

Also speaking outside the courthouse, an assistant district attorney told 7NEWS authorities are working to join Johnson’s case with Ennis’.

Ennis’ next court date is slated for June 10.

