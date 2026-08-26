BOSTON (WHDH) - Lawrence Shieh, 40, was arraigned on several charges Wednesday, including involuntary manslaughter in connection with a boating crash that took the life of a 24-year-old woman.

Prosecutors say Shieh was drunk and invited three young women out for a night ride in Boston Harbor on what he said was his boat.

“Video from inside the bar shows the defendant consume alcohol,” said prosecutor Ashlee Mastrangelo. “He consumed an espresso martini, a shot of what appears to be tequila, and at least some of a Modelo beer.”

Shieh took the life of Lizzie Dankert, as he brought her and tow friends out on a boat from the Freedom Boat Club where he was a member, but the club said he had no permission to use the boat, especially at night.

Prosecutors said cellphone video shows Shieh dancing with the women and taking his hands off the wheel just before the boat crashed into a Logan Airport pier.

Everyone involved was badly hurt. Dankert died from her injuries.

“The boat makes almost head on contact with an ILS pier, which is a long pier, that causes the canopy of the vessel to snap in half, pushing, what appeared to be, everyone on the boat back, causing Elizabeth Dankert to fall to the back on the boat, hit her head, causing a fracture that ultimately caused her death,” Mastrangelo said.

Dankert’s parents were in court Wednesday but did not comment.

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