NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — A 44-year-old man was arrested Friday and charged with second degree murder in the 2016 death of his daughter who was originally injured when she was an infant in 2001, Vermont State Police said.

Jason Roberts, of Maryville, Tennessee, was taken into custody on Friday in Tennessee by officers with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service pending his return to Vermont.

In April 2017 Vermont detectives began an investigation into the death of Madison Simoneau, formerly Destiny Roberts, who died at age 15 on July 16, 2016, at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Police say Madison died as a result of complications of an intentional injury she sustained in February 2001, when she was just over a month old.

The charge was filed in Vermont Superior Court in Newport.

Jason Roberts, Madison’s biological father, was previously charged with domestic assault in connection with the 2001 injuries to his daughter, police said.

The state police news release did not say when Jason Roberts was charged with domestic assault or give the outcome of the case.

The arrest warrant issued Friday for Roberts said he was to be held without bail, police said.

It’s unclear if Roberts has an attorney.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)