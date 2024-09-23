YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An 81-year-old man is facing a second count of motor vehicular homicide by negligent operation after a second person died in connection with an Aug. 30 crash in Yarmouth, police announced.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. near the intersection of North Main Street and Great Western Road.

Yarmouth police said Cornelius Allen Bottomley and his 14-year-old nephew had been working to fix a broken axle on their boat trailer when a Cadillac SUV crashed into their trailer from behind.

Police said the trailer hit Bottomley and his nephew. The teen, identified as John Hughan, soon died of his injuries.

The SUV driver, identified as Peter Richmond of Yarmouth Port, remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with the law enforcement investigation, according to police.

Police announced Richmond’s first homicide charge on Sept. 9.

Yarmouth police on Monday morning confirmed Bottomley also succumbed to his injuries and said Richmond would be charged again.

“The Yarmouth Police Department extends their condolences and deepest sympathy to the families who have been impacted by this tragic incident,” police said.

