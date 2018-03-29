Man facing 15th drunken driving case rejects plea deal

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — The lawyer for a Massachusetts man facing his 15th drunken driving charge says his client has rejected a judge’s proposed six-year prison sentence in the latest case and now wants a trial.

The Salem News reports that a judge last month agreed with prosecutors that 56-year-old Anketell should serve the maximum.

But on Wednesday, Anketell’s lawyer, Patrick Regan, said his client had decided not to plead guilty and instead proceed to trial.

Anketell’s latest arrest occurred July 11, when police say he nearly hit two pedestrians outside a Salem gas station.

Anketell’s record dates to the 1970s, with 10 drunken driving convictions in Massachusetts, three in New Hampshire and one open case in Florida.

He also served a prison term for a 2002 motor vehicle homicide while drunk.

