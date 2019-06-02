Man facing 4th gun offense after shots fired incident in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Allston man who had already been arrested for unlawful gun possession three times was arrested early Sunday morning after shots were fired in Roxbury, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 21 Balfour St. about 1:30 a.m. spotted a man standing in the area who appeared “extremely nervous” and was breathing heavily, according to Boston police.

The man, later identified as Darrel Barboza, 36, was arrested after the vehicle he had been driving was allegedly found to contain a Glock 27 firearm loaded with eight rounds of live ammunition and a Smith and Wesson model 5906 loaded with 10 rounds of live ammunition.

Barboza is slated to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, fourth offense, two counts of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, fourth offense, and unlawful possession of ammunition, subsequent offense.

