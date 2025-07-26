WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges, including his fourth operating under the influence offense, following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Wareham on Friday evening, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash between a car and a motorcycle on Cranberry Highway around 5 p.m. found a motorcyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

The motorcyclist, identified as Jordan Hansen, 25, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital, where was pronounced dead.

The driver, Raymond Cardoza, 67, of West Wareham, was arrested on charges of manslaughter while operating under the influence, operating under the influence, fourth offense, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in personal injury or death, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

He was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail pending his arraignment in Wareham District Court.

