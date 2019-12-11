Man facing abuse charges after video shows him riding on back of exhausted deer buck

(WHDH) — A young man is facing animal abuse charges after he was caught on video riding on the back of an exhausted deer buck.

Jacob Belcher, 18, of Riley, Oregon, was recently booked into the Harney County Jail on charges of wildlife harassment and animal abuse, according to Oregon State Police.

The video showed Belcher climb onto the back of the buck while it was contained in a fenced enclosure. Throughout the video, police say the buck could be heard grunting before breaking free and repeatedly jumping into a linked fence in an attempt to escape.

The buck was eventually freed but there was no word on its condition.

A second suspect who filmed Belcher was later charged with aiding in a wildlife offense.

The Harney County District Attorney’s Office is leading an investigation.

