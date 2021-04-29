BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a Jamaica Plain man Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in Roxbury last year.

Members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit arrested Andy Febres, 22, in Revere on Monday on an outstanding warrant out of Roxbury District Court charging him with being an accessory after the fact of murder, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Hammond and Westminster streets around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2020, found three men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Two of the men were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims, identified as Dennis Mejia, 43, of Boston, was also hospitalized and later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

