MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - One man is facing additional charges in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The city has experienced more than four dozen thefts since October 2020, according to Manchester police.

Karl Vonhusen, 35, has been charged with two counts of criminal mischief and two felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking in connection with two separate incidents.

On Dec. 8, 2020, police say a catalytic converter was cut from a 2012 F250 Ford truck at Harley Davidson located at 115 John E Devine Drive.

On Nov. 19, 2020, two people near vehicles at Lacerte General Contracting at 87 Elm St. ran away after being spotted, police said. A catalytic converter was reportedly found partially cut from a 2013 Ford E350.

Police say Vonhusen is believed to be involved in both incidents.

He was previously charged for two other catalytic converter thefts that also happened last year.

Vonhusen was already being held at the Valley St jail on the previous charges.

He will be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court North on the new charges.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)