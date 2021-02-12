Man facing animal cruelty charge in death of 7-month-old puppy

(WHDH) — A 27-year-old man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he killed a 7-month-old German Shepherd and disposed of it in the garbage.

Raymond A. Mangieri, of Peru, New York, was arrested and arraigned early this week on charges including aggravated cruelty to an animal, according to New York State Police.

The dog, named Ace, was reported missing prior to Mangieri’s arrest, The Sun Community News reported.

Authorities later launched an investigation and reportedly found Ace hidden in a garbage can.

Mangieri was initially released on his own recognizance but was later re-arrested for a parole violation, state police said.

He is currently being held at the Clinton County Jail.