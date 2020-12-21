Man facing animal cruelty charges after 30 dogs found in feces-covered home

(WHDH) — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities recently rescued 30 dogs from a feces-covered home, officials announced Monday.

Carlos Sepulveda, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was arrested Friday on multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, and maintaining a disorderly house, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Officers responded to Sepulveda’s home after Gwinnett County Animal Control discovered more than 30 dogs, a cat, and two dead animals in rooms that had walls and floors that were covered in feces, officials said.

A young child was also reportedly found living in the filthy home.

Police noted that more arrests could be made in connection with the case.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)