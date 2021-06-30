WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after several cats were found mutilated in a town in New Hampshire, officials announced Wednesday.

Brendan Elwell, 25, was arrested last week on four counts of felony animal cruelty in connection with the deaths of cats in Wolfeboro, the Carroll County Attorney’s Office and the Wolfeboro Police Department announced in a joint news release.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Elwell is being held on preventative detention.

An investigation remains ongoing.

