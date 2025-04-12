BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he crashed a vehicle into a business in Roxbury early Saturday morning during a domestic violence incident.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Warren Street around 5:15 a.m. found a vehicle that had slammed through the front of a Dollar Tree, according to Boston police.

Following an investigation, police determined the driver, latrr identified as Wilther Rodrigues, 38, had been involved in a domestic violence incident with his passenger and crashed while assaulting them, police said.

The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries sustained before and during the crash.

Rodrigues was arrested on charges of armed assault to murder, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery, malicious destruction of property, and resisting arrest.

