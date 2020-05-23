Man facing armed assault to murder charge following stabbing in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing on Friday night in Worcester, officials said.

Officers responding to an apartment fight just after 9:30 p.m. on Elm Street found a 28-year-old man had been stabbed in the cheek area by an acquaintance, police said.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries along with a second person who tried to break up the fight and had trouble breathing, officials said.

An investigation found that Joseph Erb, 31, was involved in an argument with the victim who was drinking with a group of friends on Friday, police said.

Erb allegedly stabbed the victim in the face with a pocket knife during the altercation, according to police.

He is being charged with armed assault to murder and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said. He will be arraigned in court on a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)