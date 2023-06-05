ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with a stabbing outside a liquor store in Abington that left a 61-year-old hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing outside Rosie’s Liquors on Bedford Street around 5 p.m. Friday found the victim suffering from several stab wounds, according to Abington police.

After an investigation, Devon B. Pelrine was located at the Vinson Blanchard Garden Apartments on Shaw Avenue and taken into custody without incident on charges of armed assault to murder, armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 years or older (3 counts), threatening to commit a crime (murder), disturbing the peace and carrying a dangerous weapon (second offense).

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.

