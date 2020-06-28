Man facing arraignment following drug arrest in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing charges following a drug investigation on Friday in Tewksbury, officials said.

Officers conducting an investigation into an alleged drug distributor conducting business in the area of Main Street recovered crack cocaine and arrested Juan Suero, 54, for distribution of crack cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute, police said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

