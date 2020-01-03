CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man facing arson and animal cruelty charges in New Hampshire has been ordered held without bail.

Christopher Vincent, 43, was arrested Tuesday following a joint investigation into a fire that occurred on April 1, 2018 at 151 River Road in Concord, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.

He appeared Thursday in Merrimack County Superior Court to face two counts of arson and one count of cruelty to animals.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office – Bureau of Investigations at 603-223-4289.

