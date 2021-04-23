CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing an arson charge in connection with a building fire that left two adults and two children trapped on a third-floor balcony in Concord last week, police said.

Brendan Mcewen, 22, of Concord, is set to be arraigned Friday in Merrimack Superior Court on charges of arson — occupied structure and reckless conduct, according to Concord police.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire at 20 Bog Road on April 16 around 1:30 a.m. helped rescue the trapped residents from the burning building.

Firefighters also responded to a suspicious fire at Margarita’s Restaurant on Bicentennial Square that same morning.

That fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Paul Shaughnessy at (603-225-8600) or to contact the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603-226-3100), or http://www.concordregionalcrimeline.com.

