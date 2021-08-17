SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old man is facing an arson charge in connection with an apartment fire in Springfield last month.

Officers arrested Jordan Depina Monday around 11:30 a.m. Monday on a warrant for arson of a dwelling/home, according to Springfield police.

Officers responding to a Willow Street apartment to perform a well-being check on a resident on July 29 could smell something actively burning and could hear smoke detectors going off, police said.

The resident, later identified as Depina, allegedly refused to allow officers inside the apartment.

The officers were able to force entry and found evidence of a recently put-out fire, police said.

Springfield firefighters arrived and cleared the scene.

A Springfield police detective assigned to the Arson & Bomb Squad investigated the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

