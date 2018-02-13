BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — A man is under arrest and set to face arson, breaking and entering, and domestic assault charges in Brockton.

Officials made the arrest following a house fire early Tuesday morning on Highland Street.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. and caused $40,000 in damages, state fire officials said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, set fire to his girlfriend’s home, according to 7’s Steve Cooper.

Man headed to court in Brockton..charged with torching his girlfriends house on highland street this morning #7News pic.twitter.com/BFpeDgM2fX — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 13, 2018

Two people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Brockton fire, Brockton police, and state police assigned to the state fire marshal’s office are investigating.

7News is headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)