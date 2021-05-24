CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is accused of assaulting a victim found bleeding from his ear after being shot with a BB gun in Cambridge late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun on the 800 block of Massachusetts Avenue around 11:45 p.m. learned from the reporting party that a man with a gun had been wrestled to the ground and beaten badly, according to Cambridge police.

Officers found Chris Fonseca, 38, of Cambridge, attempting to leave the building after it appeared that he had been hit in the face, police said.

Fonseca allegedly indicated that he had a BB gun but it was left behind as he tried to leave the building.

As officers attempted to find the gun, a man approached them saying he had been assaulted by Fonseca, police said.

The victim was reportedly bleeding from the ear after being shot with a BB gun.

Officers found and secured the BB gun and called for medical assistance for both men, police added.

Fonseca was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following a brief investigation.

