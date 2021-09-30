GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing an assault charge in connection with an attack that left a young woman seriously injured at a Pitbull concert in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Gilford police officers, in assistance with Rochester police officers, arrested Gregory Joseph, 33, of Rochester, on Wednesday on a charge of second-degree assault, authorities said.

Over the past month, detectives have been investigating an attack that landed Madysen Audet, 22, in the hospital on Aug. 29.

Audet told 7NEWS she was enjoying the Pitbull concert with friends and family at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Sunday night when a man got upset over a missing drink. When she offered to replace it, witnesses say he and some other concertgoers attacked her.

“The man climbed over three seats and just uppercut me in the face,” said Audet. “I flew back like five feet and the next thing I know the girl was on top of me wailing on me a couple of times.”

Audet said the attack left her without feeling from the waist down.

She shared through Gilford police that she has been able to begin walking with assistance and is striving to do so independently.

Detectives interviewed 20 witnesses and reviewed video recordings from the incident before naming Joseph a suspect in the attack, Gilford police said.

Joseph has been released on personal recognize and is slated to be arraigned in Belknap Superior Court at a later date.

