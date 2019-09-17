Man facing assault, rape charges in connection with deadly Lowell break-in

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 38-year-old man is facing kidnapping, assault and rape charges in connection with a suspicious death investigation in Lowell on Monday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported suspicious death on Queen Street about 3 p.m. determined that a man who is known to the woman who lives at the address broke into her house and attacked the first-floor tenant, identified as a man in his 50s, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson.

When the woman returned home, she told authorities that she found the first-floor tenant dead before being held against her will by Hoeup Honn, 38.

Honn allegedly assaulted the woman before falling asleep, allowing the victim to flee the residence so she could use a neighbor’s phone to call police.

Honn was taken into custody without incident and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court on charges of kidnapping, aggravated rape, and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

The man’s body has been turned over the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Family members and friends of the deceased victim, who say he just moved into the apartment a few days ago, gathered together to light incense, a Cambodian tradition when someone dies.

“This is really said. I’m at a loss for words,” Sam Sok, the victim’s friend, said. “He was a good man, a good father; at one point he was a great grandfather. It’s sad because it’s taking a hit on the community.”

Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Lowell Police Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the DA’s Office are actively investigating this case.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)