Man facing assault, rape charges in connection with deadly Lowell break-in held without bail

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) – A 38-year-old man, facing kidnapping, assault and rape charges in connection with a suspicious death investigation in Lowell on Monday, was ordered held without bail officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported suspicious death on Queen Street about 3 p.m. determined that a man who is known to the woman who lives at the address broke into her house and attacked the first-floor tenant, identified as a man in his 50s, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson.

“He punched him several times in the face, knocking him to the ground and then held him in a chokehold for approximately 45 seconds when he believes that the victim became lifeless,” prosecutor Chris Tarramt said.

When the woman returned home that night, she told authorities that she found the first-floor tenant dead before being held against her will by Hoeup Honn, 38.

Honn allegedly assaulted the woman before falling asleep, allowing the victim to flee the residence so she could use a neighbor’s phone to call police.

“When questioned by police if the woman ever told him to stop, the defendant responded with, ‘Did I rape her? If that is what you want to call it,” Tarramt said.

Police said that Honn allegedly saw the two together Sunday night but friends of the victim said there was no romantic relationship between the two.

The victim had just moved into the home days before the alleged attack.

Honn was taken into custody without incident and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court on charges of kidnapping, aggravated rape, and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. Ryan and Richardson say more charges may be added.

The man’s body has been turned over the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Family members and friends of the deceased victim, who say he just moved into the apartment a few days ago, gathered together Monday night to light incense, a Cambodian tradition when someone dies.

“This is really said. I’m at a loss for words,” said Sam Sok, the victim’s friend. “He was a good man, a good father; at one point he was a great grandfather. It’s sad because it’s taking a hit on the community.”

Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Lowell Police Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the DA’s Office are actively investigating this case.

Authorities say that the assualt and battery charge is likely to be upgraded to murder pending a report from the Medical Examiner.

