Man facing assault, rape charges in connection with deadly Lowell break-in

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 38-year-old man is facing kidnapping, assault, and rape charges in connection with a suspicious death investigation in Lowell on Monday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported suspicious death on Queen Street about 3 p.m. determined that a man who is known to the woman who lives at the address broke into her house and attacked the first-floor tenant, identified as a man in his 50s, according to Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson.

When the woman returned home, she said she found the first-floor tenant dead before being held against her will by Hoeup Honn, 38, and managing to escape when he fell asleep.

Honn is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court on charges of kidnapping, aggravated rape, and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

The man’s body has been turned over the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

Death investigation underway in Lowell. Officials not releasing any information at this time, but family friends at the scene tell us the victim was stabbed. They describe the man as a loving father and grandfather who was always helping others @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/Q2RVjxZ0rS — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) September 16, 2019

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and @LowellPD can confirm that a death investigation is underway in Lowell. Further updates will be provided when available. — DA Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) September 16, 2019

