BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing several criminal charges in connection with a stabbing on Cape Cod that left his co-worker critically injured, authorities said.

Cory James Johnson, 30, of East Falmouth, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday on charges including assault to murder, assault and battery with a knife, and assault and battery, according to the Bourne Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at Clover Paving on MacArthur Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. on Monday found a 32-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

The victim was flown to an area trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that both men were employees of Clover Paving and that Johnson allegedly stabbed his co-worker following a physical altercation.

State police and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Bourne police with an investigation.

