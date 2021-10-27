FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing an assault to murder charge in connection with a shooting in Fall River earlier this month that left a bicyclist injured, police announced Wednesday.

Dillon Silvester, 27, was arrested Monday on charges including armed assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm in public without a license, and firearm violation with a prior violent/drug offense, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area St. Joseph Street on Oct. 12 found a bicyclist suffering from an apparent gunshot to his leg.

The victim told police that had passed Silvester when he heard a loud bang and felt something hit his leg.

Silvester was nabbed in New Bedford after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

An investigation remains ongoing.

