FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing an assault to murder charge in connection with a shooting in Fall River earlier this month that left a bicyclist injured, police announced Wednesday.
Dillon Silvester, 27, was arrested Monday on charges including armed assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm in public without a license, and firearm violation with a prior violent/drug offense, according to the Fall River Police Department.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area St. Joseph Street on Oct. 12 found a bicyclist suffering from an apparent gunshot to his leg.
The victim told police that had passed Silvester when he heard a loud bang and felt something hit his leg.
Silvester was nabbed in New Bedford after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
An investigation remains ongoing.
