HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Hyannis on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Winter Street around 6 p.m. found 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Barnstable Police.

After an investigation, a man directly known to the victim was arrested on assault to murder, assault and battery, and assault with a dangerous weapon charges. His name was not released.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

