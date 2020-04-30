Man facing assault with a dangerous weapon after threatening Cambridge jogger for not social distancing

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police have arrested a man accused of pulling a knife on a jogger for not practicing safe social distancing last week, officials said.

Officers were told that the alleged assault occurred on Putnam Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on April 20.

The suspect was walking with two young children when he brandished a knife and yelled to the jogger to “get the ‘expletive’ on the other side of the street,” the victim told police.

Officers used the description of the suspect that the the jogger provided and arrested Michael Nichols, 43, Cambridge on Thursday afternoon for assault with a dangerous weapon, police said.

