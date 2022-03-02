LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was been arrested in connection with a shooting that temporarily closed a gas station in Lowell on Monday afternoon, authorities announced Wednesday.

Rafael Medina-Crespo, 27, of Lowell, is facing charges including armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful carry of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Officers responding to Haffner’s on Appleton Street near South Street after 1 p.m. found man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a Boston hospital for additional treatment. He is said to have suffered non-fatal injuries.

Medina-Crespo was identified as the alleged shooter following an investigation and he was taken into custody late Tuesday night.

State police detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office assisted Lowell police with the investigation.

