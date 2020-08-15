Man facing assault with intent to murder charge in Hyde Park stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a suspect wanted for the stabbing of a man in Hyde Park a week ago, officials said.

Jeff Penn, 19, of Hyde Park was arrested around 5 p.m. Friday and is being charged with assault with intent to murder a victim over 60 and assault and battery by means of knife, police said.

Officers responding to a radio call for a person shot with a nail gun on Christy Lane around 1:50 p.m. on August 7 found the victim, a 65-year-old man, suffering from a stab wound, officials said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said. It was determined that he had been stabbed with a kitchen knife, which remained lodged in his back.

Penn is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court at a later date.

