Man facing attempted murder charge after repeatedly ramming Middleborough cruiser

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleborough man is facing a slew of criminal charges, including attempted murder, after he repeatedly rammed a police cruiser following a disturbance at a home in the town on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a call about a disturbance at a home on Wareham Street around 9:30 p.m. learned a 42-year-old man had the fled scene, prompting a pursuit which ended in a nearby parking lot, according to the Middleborough Police Department.

As cruisers approached the suspect’s vehicle, police say the man drove head-on into a cruiser, backed up, drove head-on into the cruiser a second time, backed up again, and drove head-on into the cruiser a third time.

The man then reportedly got out of his vehicle and was ordered to the ground by officers. He was arrested without incident and taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The officer behind the wheel of the smashed police cruiser suffered minor injuries. They have since been treated and released from the hospital.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Wareham District Court on charges including possession of ammunition without a license to carry, attempted murder with motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, attempt to commit a crime to wit: larceny of a firearm, and attempt to commit a crime to wit: larceny from a building.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)