Man facing attempted murder charge in double shooting at Pelham, NH church

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old man accused of shooting two people — a bride and a bishop — during a wedding ceremony at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire on Saturday is facing an attempted murder charge, officials said.

Dale Holloway is scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court — Southern District on charges including attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree assault and simple assault, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s Office.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the New England Pentecostal Church on Bridge Street just after 10 a.m. learned Holloway had shot Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, in the upper chest and bride Claire McMullen, 60, in the arm during her wedding ceremony, the AG’s Office said.

The groom, 60-year-old Mark Castiglione, also reportedly sustained injuries after being struck in the head with an object.

Some of the approximately 40 guests at the wedding “gang tackled” Holloway and held him down until police arrived, according to Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark.

Choate was transported to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where he is listed in serious condition.

McMullen was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in good condition. Castiglione was also hospitalized but has since been released.

Investigators say Holloway is the stepson of Minister Luis Garcia, who was killed earlier this month. His funeral was set to take place after the wedding.

Brandon Castiglione is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Garcia’s killing. He is the son of groom Mark Castiglione, according to Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati.

“There are several different families that are involved and other people from the community, so finding out what the connection was between those is something that we’re still going through right now,” Agati said.

The shooting left the small town of about 13,000 people in shock.

“It kinda stuns the community,” resident Daniel Britt said. “I’ve known the congregation people a long time. They’re nice people…This don’t happen around here.”

New England Pentecostal Ministries put out a statement on their Facebook page saying services will be canceled from Oct 12. through Oct. 20.

The criminal investigation has been turned over to the N.H. Attorney General’s Office and N.H. State Police Major Crime investigators.

