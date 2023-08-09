PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody man will be arraigned Wednesday on arson, attempted murder, domestic assault and battery, and kidnapping charges after his arrest following a fire response, officials said.

Police and fire responding to a fire alarm at 85 Lowell St. around 11 p.m. found a woman yelling that her boyfriend was trying to kill her, according to Peabody police.

After extinguishing a fire in the woman’s apartment, Edi Diazabakana, 39, was placed under arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned at Peabody District Court.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

