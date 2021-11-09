BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing charges of assault with intent to rape and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after police say he struck a girl in the back of the head and tried to drag her into the woods on Monday.

Naeem Patrick, 29, was arrested by members of the Boston Police Department’s Special Investigations Unity along with the Sexual Assault Unit around 8:30 p.m. Monday in connection with the alleged attack that occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Sharp Street, according to Boston police.

An investigation determined Patrick had hit the juvenile female in the head from behind with an unknown object before trying to drag her toward a nearby wooded area.

Patrick is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

No additional information was immediately released.

