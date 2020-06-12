CHAMBERSBURG, Penn. (WHDH) — A father is facing charges after biting his 4-year-old child in the face in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, police said.

Francky Leriche, 32, was taken into custody for one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of simple assault for using an object to strike his child numerous times as well as for biting him, according to Chambersburg police.

He is being held at Franklin County Jail on $100,000 bail.

No additional information has been released.

