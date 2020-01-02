Man facing charges after allegedly breaking into Boston City Hall

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been arrested after police say he broke into Boston City Hall early Thursday morning.

The man allegedly ransacked some officers and attempted to pry open a cash register.

He was not able to reach Mayor Marty Walsh’s office.

The man, who has not been identified, is now facing several charges.

No further information has been made available.

