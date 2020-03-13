Man facing charges after allegedly breaking into Peabody home with ax, assaulting owner

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody man has been taken into custody Friday after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted a victim inside, police said.

Ronald Sarro is facing a number of charges in connection to the incident including, attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, home invasion, and strangulation and suffocation, according to a statement from police.

He is accused of breaking into a home on Elm Street with an ax and assaulting someone inside.

He later fled the scene and was then arrested outside his Donna Street home.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)