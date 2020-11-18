Man facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to young children at Target

MILFORD, Conn. (WHDH) — A 23-year-old man is facing criminal charges after police say he exposed himself to young children while inside a Target on Tuesday.

William McClain, of Seymour, Connecticut, has been charged with risk of injury, breach of peace, and public indecency, according to the Milford Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at a Target at the Connecticut Post Mall learned McClain had shown his genitals to two young victims, police said.

McClain was tracked down a short time later and taken into custody.

An investigation remains ongoing.

