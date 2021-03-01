Man facing charges after allegedly firing gun in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing weapons charges after allegedly firing a gun in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Prospect Street at 2:30 a.m. were told a man wearing a black coat and red pants was seen in a parking lot just before the shots. Police stopped a man matching that description nearby and allegedly found a handgun in his coat pocket.

Shane Velez, 31, of Dover, New Hampshire was charged with being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief, reckless conduct and resisting arrest. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court.

