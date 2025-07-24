GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A Gloucester man is facing criminal charges after police say he intentionally hit a DPW worker with his vehicle during a confrontation at the city’s Department of Public Works facility on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a worker struck by an unwelcomed person on the property around 12 p.m. arrested William Evans, 71, of Gloucester, on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley.

A preliminary investigation suggests Evans came to the DPW to drop off recycling before the facility was open but refused to move his vehicle so as to not block DPW vehicles from entering. During a confrontation, he allegedly struck a worker.

He was arrested without incident and is slated to be arraigned Friday.

