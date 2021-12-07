EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he opened fire on a group of men in a parking garage at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett last week.

Steven Gonzalez, 33, of Peabody was arrested at an apartment in Salem on Tuesday morning after a US Marshals Task Force developed information on his whereabouts, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the casino’s garage on the evening of Dec. 1 located ballistics evidence but were unable to track down the shooter.

A subsequent investigation identified Gonzalez as the gunman and determined that he fired multiple rounds at a group of men following an altercation, state police said.

Investigators noted that they don’t believe anyone was struck by the gunfire because no victims were found at the scene.

Gonzalez will be called to Malden District Court at a later date to face charges including armed assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

An investigation remains ongoing.

