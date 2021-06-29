BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested on Monday night after police say he stabbed a bicyclist who was delivering food in Boston’s Back Bay.

James Carter, 38, is facing charges including assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, according to the Boston Police Department.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 800 Boylston St. around 9:40 p.m. found a man seated on his bike suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound, police said.

The victim told officers that the suspect, later identified as Carter, had fled in the direction of Ring Road following the alleged stabbing.

When the suspect was later found in the area of Ring Road and Huntington Avenue, he was said to be in possession of an industrial-style pocket knife.

Investigators later learned that the victim had asked security at the Prudential Center for directions to an area restaurant when Carter reportedly approached him at random and slashed his arm without provocation.

Police say the victim and suspect did not know each other.

Carter will be called to Boston Municipal Court at a later date.

