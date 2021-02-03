Man facing charges after allegedly stabbing preschool’s pet tortoise with piece of wood

(WHDH) — A 40-year-old man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a preschool’s beloved pet tortoise with a piece of wood over the weekend.

George Robles, of San Jose, California, was arrested Saturday on charges including animal abuse and vandalism, according to San Jose police.

Officers responding to a report of a man acting erratically and destroying property in the Play ‘N’ Learn school nabbed Robles as he tried to flee the scene, police said.

An investigation revealed that Robles allegedly jammed a piece of wood through the outer shell of a 65-pound pet tortoise named Michelangelo.

Robles also caused more than $1,800 in damage to the school and children’s play equipment, according to police.

Acting San Jose Police Chief Dave Tindall said Robles was ordered to undergo a 72-hour emergency mental health evaluation after his arrest.

“Abuse of a defenseless animal is intolerable and must be addressed,” Tindall said in a news release. “This underscores the need for continued collaboration with our mental health professionals.”

Michelangelo, who loves to chow down on fruits and vegetables, has since undergone surgery.

The large reptile is said to be recovering nicely and doing well.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)