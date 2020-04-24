Man facing charges after allegedly stealing police department’s squad car

(WHDH) — A 25-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after authorities say he stole a police car that had an officer’s handgun inside.

Luke Jamal Hamilton, of Missouri, is charged with stealing a motor vehicle and stealing a firearm in relation to the theft of a police car, according to the Overland Police Department.

Hamilton allegedly swiped the cruiser on Wednesday when an officer was not looking.

He is currently being held at the St. Louis County Jail on $50,000 cash bond.

An investigation into incidents involving other police departments is said to be ongoing.

