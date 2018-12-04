Man facing charges after allegedly threatening officers with a sledgehammer in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man is facing charges after police say he walked into the Salem police station demanding a woman’s address on Monday and threatened officers with a sledgehammer when they refused.

Police say 51-year-old James Burge was looking for a woman he claimed to still love.

But when officers refused to give him her address or bring her to the station, police say Burge walked to his car parked out front, took a sledgehammer from the vehicle, and walked back into the lobby.

Police say Burge did not physically use the hammer but threatened to burn the place down and kill the officers if they did not help him.

According to court paperwork, Burges allegedly said that he had “found God” and “her time was coming,” referencing the woman. He also said he would “go to all ends of the earth to find her” that day.

No one was hurt, but it did take several officers to subdue Burges.

Police contacted the woman, who said Burges was a frequent customer at Dunkin’ Donuts and fixed her car once, but she had not seen him in 20 years.

Burges is charged with assault and battery on a police officer.

